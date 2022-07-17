Elon Musk Vacations On Mykonos Yacht With Mystery Women After Split From Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk, 51, took in the joys of the summer with his latest outing on the Greek island of Mykonos! The Tesla CEO, who recently split from girlfriend Natasha Bassett, was photographed hanging out with a group that included a mystery woman dressed in a yellow bikini top and matching skirt on a yacht in the beautiful location. He wore a gray t-shirt, black shorts, and a black baseball cap as he admired the views, which included clear blue water.

Before his time on the boat, the billionaire was also seen enjoying a meal with his pals at Spilia Seaside Restaurant. He appeared to smile at one point as he rocked sunglasses to keep the sun out of his eyes, and seemed relaxed and content. Perhaps he took the time out for the trip to temporarily step away from all the headlines he’s been facing in the media lately.

In addition to his reported split from Natasha, which happened last week, Elon has made headlines for confirming he secretly fathered twins, who were born in Nov. 2021, with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis. The shocking confirmation is what apparently caused Natasha to call it quits on their “romantic” relationship, but she “hopes that they can still be friends.”

“Natasha has learned so much from Elon and she is grateful for the time that they spent together, as it was very special and surreal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, adding that the talented actress has decided to focus more on her career, which has exploded, following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. In the film, Natasha starred as the late singer’s high school girlfriend, Dixie Locke. “After the release of her Elvis biopic in late June, these last few weeks have been a lot of stress on Natasha. Acting has always been her dream and it is her first true love.”

Elon has also been making headlines in his personal life. Twitter recently announced that they would be suing him after he backed out of $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform. “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he —unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” read part of a complaint made by the company, via The Hollywood Reporter.