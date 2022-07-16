Justin Trudeau Shows Off Short Hair Makeover & Gets Compared To ‘Dumb & Dumber’ Character: Before & After Photos

More About Justin Trudeau Queen Elizabeth Meets With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau For 1st In-Person Meeting Since Having COVID

Justin Trudeau has a new hair do! The Canadian Prime Minister, 50, revealed he switched up his longer locks for a shorter cut while visiting a kids camp in Gatineau Park, Quebec earlier this week. He was noticeably more casual as he rocked a white button down shirt without a tie, light blue jeans and a brown leather strap watch for the visit. Justin smiled as he posed with kids at the outdoor camp, appearing to have a great time meeting the children.

Bahahah he looks like Jim Carey in Dumb and Dumber! How suiting! https://t.co/aOAINLWoVE — Mrs.L✌🏻🖕🇨🇦 (@lenigirl2016) July 15, 2022

His new haircut made quite a buzz online as the politician drew comparison to fellow Canadian Jim Carrey in Dumb & Dumber. Carrey, 60, plays the character of Lloyd in the 1994 comedy classic and sports a short bowl cut with very short bangs (which, notably, Justin was not rocking). Still, photos of the two men side by side elicited some laughs from Canadians on Twitter and beyond — even trending at one point!

View Related Gallery Justin Trudeau -- PICS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Collision Technology Conference, Toronto, Canada - 20 May 2019 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) hugs US First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) as US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2-R) looks on as they attend the family photo during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz. G7 Summit Biarritz in France, Bayonne - 25 Aug 2019

“So now… either you cut your hair yourself, or literally everyone hates you even your hairdresser,” one person hilariously write. “For those who haven’t seen it, apparently he went to his stylist and said ‘Give me the Lloyd Christmas,'” another penned, alongside the split screen photo. “Bahahah he looks like Jim Carey in Dumb and Dumber! How suiting!” a third quipped.

LOL I was wondering why Dumb and Dumber, and Jim Carey were trending!🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MFnFuavEvt — Nicole_in_AB "Fringe Minority" (@NicoleinAB21) July 15, 2022

“I like how Jim Carrey is trending on Twitter Canada because Justin Trudeau got a haircut and folks are saying it looks like Jim’s character from Dumb and Dumber, but yet they’re spelling his name incorrectly (‘Carey’),” Canadian journalist Josh McConnell said, joining in on the digital conversation.

Related Link Related: Bobby East: 5 Things About The NASCAR Star Murdered At 37

Justin’s hair has been a hot topic for years, but gained international attention after he followed in the footsteps of his late dad Pierre Trudeau to become Prime Minister in 2015. While it was mildly long at the time, his dark locks were nothing like they were during COVID, when he seemed to be letting it grow out. As a result of his ‘Lockdown Hair,’ Justin spawned several memes thanks to his hair flips — and has the conversation going again with his new short look.