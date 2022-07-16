Jennifer Lawrence Glows In Blue Dress On Solo Outing In NYC: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, looked like a ray of sunshine during her latest outing! The actress was photographed walking in New York City by herself while wearing a long blue and white checkered short-sleeved dress that looked incredible on her. She paired it with bright yellow slip-on shoes with a small heel and had her long blondish tresses down.

The beauty also carried a black purse in one hand as she made her way through the area. It’s unclear where she was headed, but she used the trip as the perfect opportunity to show off a fresh-faced look that left a lasting impression. She topped things off with a subtle necklace.

Before Jennifer’s NYC stroll, she made headlines for a different outing in the Big Apple with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The lovebirds, who are pretty private about their romance, were spotted getting dinner together in casual summer-friendly attire on the night of July 14. She wore a white t-shirt and long blue skirt with brown sandals, while he wore a white t-shirt, tan pants, and tan and white sneakers.

When Jennifer’s not turning heads on NYC outings, she’s taking in precious moments with her new bundle of joy, whom she privately gave birth to earlier this year. The Don’t Look Up star was tightlipped about her pregnancy and the birth, but it’s been reported that she and Cooke welcomed a baby boy. The couple was married in 2019 and Jennifer’s made it clear she liked to keep her personal life as private as possible, especially for the sake of her new baby, in previous interviews.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she recently told Vanity Fair about her new addition. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”