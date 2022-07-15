Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Make Rare Public Outing In New York City After Welcoming 1st Child

The Oscar-winner and her husband had a date night just for themselves about five months after their first child was born.

July 15, 2022 9:43AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head home after an early breakfast at La Bonbonniere in West Village in New York City. Jennifer is wearing jeans, white top, red jacket and sandals. The couple walk with their arms around each other on the way home! Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5325126 090722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney stepped out for an early dinner in the Big Apple on Thursday, July 14. The actress and her husband both rocked white t-shirts in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Jennifer, 31, and Cooke, 38, seemed happy to enjoy a couple’s night out, months after their first child was born.

Jennifer and Cooke have gone for the white t-shirt look on plenty of occasions. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Besides the white tees, Jennifer sported a flowing blue skirt with a floral design and sandals, as she stepped out of the car. The Silver Linings Playbook star had her hair down and accessorized with a small necklace and carried a small purse. Cooke wore a pair of khakis and a matching pair of sneakers, as the couple went to grab a bite in New York City. It’s not the first time that the couple has gone out in matching white t-shirts. It seems like the look is one of their go-tos!

Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their first child back in February. The couple, who have been married since 2019, haven’t officially revealed their child’s gender yet, but they seemed to confirm that they’d welcomed a baby boy when the actress called in for an interview on Ellen. Despite seeming to reveal their child’s gender, Jennifer has been open about how she wants to keep her baby out of the public eye in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” she said.

Jennifer and Cooke tied the knot in 2019, after being rumored to have gotten together in 2018. (JD Images/Shutterstock)

Since welcoming the child, The Hunger Games star and art gallerist have been seen house hunting in Los Angeles, and the pair have been spotted out with their baby in LA on a few occasions, including going for hikes and grabbing lunch as a family. While they’ve gone out with their child, the couple have also been seen on date nights with just two of them on a few occasions, grabbing breakfast and dinner without their child.

