Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Make Rare Public Outing In New York City After Welcoming 1st Child

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney stepped out for an early dinner in the Big Apple on Thursday, July 14. The actress and her husband both rocked white t-shirts in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Jennifer, 31, and Cooke, 38, seemed happy to enjoy a couple’s night out, months after their first child was born.

Besides the white tees, Jennifer sported a flowing blue skirt with a floral design and sandals, as she stepped out of the car. The Silver Linings Playbook star had her hair down and accessorized with a small necklace and carried a small purse. Cooke wore a pair of khakis and a matching pair of sneakers, as the couple went to grab a bite in New York City. It’s not the first time that the couple has gone out in matching white t-shirts. It seems like the look is one of their go-tos!

Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their first child back in February. The couple, who have been married since 2019, haven’t officially revealed their child’s gender yet, but they seemed to confirm that they’d welcomed a baby boy when the actress called in for an interview on Ellen. Despite seeming to reveal their child’s gender, Jennifer has been open about how she wants to keep her baby out of the public eye in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” she said.

Since welcoming the child, The Hunger Games star and art gallerist have been seen house hunting in Los Angeles, and the pair have been spotted out with their baby in LA on a few occasions, including going for hikes and grabbing lunch as a family. While they’ve gone out with their child, the couple have also been seen on date nights with just two of them on a few occasions, grabbing breakfast and dinner without their child.