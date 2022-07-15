‘Mama June’ Preview: Alana Reveals She’s Made Her Relationship With Dralin Official

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Dralin Carswell are going strong. They show up back at the house after taking a walk in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 15 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. They tell Josh Efird and his daughter, Ella, that they’re going to her room to study and work on homework.

Josh doesn’t believe that Alana and Dralin are going to just “study.” He jokes about it with Ella after Alana and Dralin walk away. Alana also has some exciting news to share: she and Dralin are officially in a relationship now.

“We have been talking, like, every day so we officially decided to make it official,” Alana says in the sneak peek. “I’m excited because it’s like I’m dating my best friend now. I tell him everything. We do everything together. We have so much fun together.”

Down in her room, Alana is actually working on her homework while Dralin hangs around and keeps her company. “I think they’re kissing,” Ella tells Josh when he asks her what she thinks they’re doing.

Ella goes downstairs to check in on Alana and Dralin. She runs into the room screaming, but Alana is still working on her homework. “Bye losers,” Ella says as she walks away.

When she gets back upstairs, Ella lies to her dad! She tells Josh that Alana and Dralin were kissing. “Come on then, let’s go look,” Josh says. Ella yells, “You’ll see!”

The synopsis for the July 15 episode reads: “June pulls out all the stops for Pumpkin and Jessica in Las Vegas, taking them to a special plus size salon. Pumpkin blurts out a secret and stresses about asking June to sign papers giving her custody of Alana. Dralin and Alana get closer.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.