Honey Boo Boo, 16, Smiles As She Holds Hands With BF Dralin Carswell, 20, In New Photos

The reality star and her boyfriend enjoyed a romantic date together, months after going Instagram Official with each other.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell both had huge smiles across their faces while they enjoyed a romantic afternoon together in new photos from Page Six on Tuesday April 12. The couple went for a walk by a lake nearby her McIntyre, Georgia home. Alana, 16, and Dralin, 20, had some snacks with them, and seemed like they were having a great day as they enjoyed the lake and smiled for a few photos.

The pair wore matching outfits on their romantic date. They both wore black t-shirts with the phrase “Have a Nice Day” printed on it. They also wore black shorts and white sneakers during the date. It also seemed like they had lots of laughs together throughout the date, with lots of candid shots of them smiling wide.

Alana and Dralin went Instagram Official back in September 2021. The reality star posted a photo of herself and Dralin, months after she first revealed that she was dating someone in a January Instagram Q&A. Months later she posted the photo of herself cuddling up to her beau on Instagram, but she also deleted the photo quickly. Even though she deleted the picture, the new photos show that the pair’s relationship couldn’t be going better!

Besides the Instagram reveals, Alana did admit that she’s not close with many other people and considers Dralin (although she didn’t mention him by name) to be her only real friend during an August 2021 interview with Teen Vogue. “To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all,” she said. “Because I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.’ I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.”

Other than speaking about Dralin, Alana spoke about getting “back on track” with her mother “Mama” June Shannon during the Teen Vogue interview. She spoke about her mother’s struggles with substance abuse. “When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn’t know where I was going to end up,” she said at the time. “I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come.”