‘Mama June’ Preview: Josh Storms In On Alana & New Crush Dralin During Her Sweet 16

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is growing up, and that means dating is on the horizon. While Alana and her crush Dralin talk outside at her Sweet 16 party, Josh Efird decides to take the opportunity to set some ground rules with Dralin. Josh walks outside and introduces himself to Dralin in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Mama June: Road to Redemption.

“She does live in our house, so the only thing I ask for is respect, honesty, and to treat her really, really good ’cause she hasn’t had the best mother in the world to treat her like she’s supposed to have been treated. If you don’t do all those things, man, I’m just gonna break ya neck, okay?” Josh tells Dralin. He adds, “But as long as you treat her good, that’s the biggest thing.”

After that, it’s smooth sailing for Dralin. Josh’s overprotectiveness lasts for just a moment, and it appears Dralin isn’t going to break his word to Josh. As this is going down, it’s clear that Alana is embarrassed.

“Pumpkin and Josh definitely think it’s funny or fun to embarrass me, but it’s really not,” Alana admits. “At the same time, I’ve never had a father figure there that cares that much for me. And, I mean, it kinda feels good.”

Pumpkin and Josh have taken over parental roles in Alana’s life. In early June 2022, a Georgia judge granted Pumpkin sole custody of Alana. Mama June’s visitation rights have to be decided by Pumpkin. However, Mama June is allowed to call Alana daily and also has to pay Pumpkin $800 a month in child support until Alana is 18.

The synopsis for the June 17 episode reads, “Pumpkin plans a Covid-safe Sweet 16 for Alana, inviting only one friend, Alana’s new crush. But June, who has been traveling, crashes the party and lies to cover up her new man. The family doesn’t want the drama that Mama is bringing to the party.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.