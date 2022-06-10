‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’: June’s Boyfriend Gets Engaged To Another Woman

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and June “Mama June” Shannon both found love during the June 10 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption, but only one relationship survived the hour, and that was Alana’s. Before we get to her young romance, though, we need to dissect June’s drama from this week.

As fans should know, June ditched Alana for her alleged new boyfriend after their trip to Los Angeles together. June told producers that she needed to help a friend who was in recovery, but everyone suspected she was hiding a new romance. And they were right — days after Alana returned home to her sister, Pumpkin, an article emerged, and it claimed that June had met a guy named Jordan, and she was giving him a lot of money for things. The article even claimed that June bought Jordan a $50K car. Alana, Pumpkin and their sister, Jessica, couldn’t believe what they were reading.

June had also disappeared and didn’t film for a number of weeks. But when she did resurface, she said she was going to travel around the country, helping one person affected by addiction in every state. It was a nice idea, but it also took her away from Jordan, which she didn’t love. Even though she confessed her love to him on social media, she still worried about what he was doing while she wasn’t around — especially because he stopped talking to her for a few days. And June soon learned that she definitely had good reason to worry because while she was away, Jordan had gotten engaged to another woman. June later said that falling in love with Jordan was the “worst” mistake she ever made. It’s just not yet clear if she regretted ditching her family for this new “boy toy”, who left her for another woman so quickly after getting her to buy him expensive things.

Meanwhile, Alana admitted to having a “crush” on someone, when Pumpkin noticed she was putting on makeup and trying to look good before heading to school. Pumpkin reminded Alana that she can’t date anyone until she turns 16, and Alana said that’s fine because for now, she and the mystery boy are just crushing on each other. But Pumpkin later went behind Alana’s back and searched through her phone to find out who she’s crushing on. Then, she planned a meet-up with the mystery boy so she could set some boundaries and warn him not to hurt Alana. But things didn’t go so well. First off, Alana’s “crush” was late to his meeting with Pumpkin, and then when she was talking to him, he started laughing in her face. Their conversation was cut off, though, with a “to be continued…”, so we’ll have to wait until next week to see more.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Road To Redemption air Friday nights at 9pm on WE tv.