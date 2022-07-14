Brenda Song Reveals Why She’s Now ‘Open’ To Roles She Once ‘Feared’: ‘I’m Open To Anything’

In Brenda Song’s new Amazon Freevee rom-com Love Accidentally, the household name stars as Alexa, a go-getter vying for a promotion against a man who appears to work half as hard as she does. The tale is as old as time, but has a sweet twist when these two colleagues unknowingly pick up a flirty text exchange with each other. This is the former Disney star’s first film since becoming a mom, and she opened up to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about how her current mindset has made her feel more confident in her acting career.

“I just am at a place in my life where I’m open to anything and everything and just seeing where that takes me because for the first in my life, I’m not making choices out of fear,” Brenda explained. “I’m not wondering what someone may think or being like, ‘Why are you doing that?’ The older I get, the more I realize that that’s how I want to live my life, just doing things I want to do, for whatever reason that may be and that’s okay.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, I want to continue to challenge myself and try different things. One of my favorite things about my job is finding a project and seeing if my set of skills can help elevate this character. So for me right now, it’s about being able to tell stories that I find relatable, and especially in these crazy dark times, I love doing a movie that makes people smile for at least 90 minutes!”

Brenda definitely succeeds in giving viewers a sweet escape in Love Accidentally, premiering on Amazon Freevee July 15th. “When I read this script, it just gives me such a throwback vibe of those rom-coms that I grew up watching that I missed so much,” she gushed. “The tech twist was a fun way to tell the story, especially like in today’s age where I feel like we’re literally behind computer screens all the time!”

While her character Alexa is “so uptight and so focused on work that she doesn’t know how to let her guard down,” Brenda loved that viewers get to see her “open up to someone she ‘doesn’t know’ and felt like couldn’t judge her.” “It really goes to show you that you can’t judge a book by its cover, number one, and two, you really don’t know the people you’re working with! Alexa and Jason are working together every day and she has totally judged him and has no idea that there’s this other side of him,” she continued.

Watch the love story unfold on Friday, July 15th in Love Accidentally on Amazon Freevee!