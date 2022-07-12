Emma Roberts Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction After Dolce Show: I ‘Popped The Back’

Emma Roberts, 31, proved not everything is easy when it comes to fashion, in her latest video! The actress had a wardrobe malfunction when she got into the back of a vehicle and popped the back of her outfit while sitting down. The incident happened after a Dolce & Gabbana show and the beauty was wearing a light pink sheer sleeveless top with flower details all over it and a matching fitted sequined skirt.

“Yikes,” Emma could be heard saying before someone behind the camera asked if she made it in the vehicle okay, in the clip. She then let out a little scream as she went to sit down and said, “Oh! I actually popped the back.” Her wide-eyed look proved she didn’t expect the mishap but she made light of the situation in the caption for the post.

“it’s never as glamorous as it looks,” she wrote. Her fans were quick to respond with supportive and funny comments. “You’re amazing. Love you!” one fan exclaimed while another told her she looked “so good.” A third wrote, “I love this fashion” and a fourth shared that she was “always so gorgeous.”

Before Emma’s wardrobe malfunction, she made headlines in a fashionable pink and black patterned bikini, in a photo she shared on Instagram. She was holding a wicker bag from the Dolce & Gabbana as well, which was estimated to cost $990, in the snapshot, and was holding what appeared to be a glass of wine as she smiled at the camera. She had sunglasses on as her hair was pulled back and she rocked red nails.

She tagged her friend and stylist Brit Elkin in the caption and added champagne and pink heart emojis. She also wrote, “stop it right now,” although it’s not clear what she meant by it. Like with her latest video, fans were eager to compliment the blonde beauty in the comments section.