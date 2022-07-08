Emma Roberts Rocks Sexy Bikini & $990 Dolce & Gabbana Beach Bag In Hot New Photo

Emma Roberts can pack a lot of couture into a carefree skimpy bikini pic. The Scream Queens star, 31, took to Instagram to share summer joy with her 18.1M followers on Friday, July 8. “@britelkin stop it right now,” the actress posted alongside heart and champagne emojis, while tagging her friend and stylist Brit Elkin. Emma’s giggly bikini pic showed the American Horror Story star rocking a hot pink Dolce & Gabbana leopard print string bikini. She also had a $990 Dolce & Gabbana Kendra woven straw beach bag.

Emma sported a messy beach ponytail, red nail polish, and pink retro-style sunglasses for the perfectly casual look and held up a glass of wine. Emma shared several pics from Brit’s Instagram stories on Friday, as well. In one, the actress wore a brown gingham style bikini top, and in two others, Brit and Emma looked like the perfect tourists wearing sunhats, sunglasses, and sundresses. Brit tagged the duo in Sicilia, Italy.

Emma’s followers were delighted with her seasonal pic and took to the comments section to voice their adoration. “Love your bikini looks fabulous,” reacted one follower, while another wrote, “How cute this that print love it.” “Looks like you’re Having so much fun,” commented another follower. “And def a story behind all this. Lol!! Love the energy and vibes coming off this picture!!! Live Life to the fullest!!!”

Emma seems to be doing just that. Her first child, son Rhodes, was born in Los Angeles on December 27, 2020, making her a toddler mom. Emma welcomed baby Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund, but the couple have since parted ways. In June, five months after the reported split was official, the Aquamarine beauty was seen holding hands with Cade Hudson at a party during Paris Fashion Week in June.

That wasn’t the first time the duo were seen together — Cade also briefly escorted Emma into Paris Hilton’s flashy, star-studded September 2021 wedding to Carter Reum, holding hands there, as well. Emma previously dated AHS costar Evan Peters for seven years.