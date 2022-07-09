Suri Cruise, 16, Wears Off The Shoulder Dress & Looks So Much Like Mom Katie Holmes: Photos

Suri Cruise stayed cool in an off-the-shoulder dress. The 16-year-old opted for a breezy strapless number with multiple prints and layers as she hung out with a friend in New York City on Friday, July 8. The dress was reminiscent of the Juicy Couture smocked dress from the 2000s, which has slowly been making its way back into fashion.

Suri added a pair of gold Havaianas slim flip flops to the look, as well as a vintage suitcase shaped bag, perhaps for an overnight stay. She could also be seen holding onto a baby blue disposable face mask, her iPhone, and a black piece of clothing. The brunette opted to keep her hair down and center parted, looking so much like her gorgeous mom Katie Holmes, 43.

Her friend also rocked a casual summer look, going with a bright blue dress with a floral pattern and purple lace accents. She carried a green hoodie, and added a sporty vibe to the look with yellow Nike slides. During the outing, Suri could be seen laughing and smiling at a comment presumably made by the friend.

Suri Cruise Then & Now: Photos Of Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise's Daughter New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Suri Cruise dons a colorful strapless dress and flip-flops while out with a friend in NYC. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022

Just a day prior, the daughter of Katie and Tom Cruise, 60, was in the Flatiron District with the same pal to pop into the Harry Potter New York store. The experiential retail space opened in 2021, and includes virtual experiences and a non-alcoholic Butterbeer bar which serves up the sweet drink from the J.K. Rowling books and associated films, as well as soft serve ice cream.

Suri opted to wear a midi-length blue skirt, tank top and high-top blue Converse sneakers for the visit, while her friend went in full theme with a Slytherin tie over a black tank top and white pants. The two were spotted sipping on fizzy Butterbeer as they chatted outside and enjoyed the warm weather.