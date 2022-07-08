‘Mama June’ Preview: Pumpkin Slams Mama For Throwing Alana To The Side Like A ‘Stray Dog’

The tension between Mama June and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is at an all-time high. Now that Mama June has a new house, she wants Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson to come live with her. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 8 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Pumpkin declares Alana living with her mother again will “never happen.”

Mama June wants Pumpkin to “stop living in the past” and move on. “You moved right down the street after you had not been talking to nobody and didn’t say sh*t,” Pumpkin says. Mama June explains that she wanted to make sure the house was ready. “So your man can move in?” Pumpkin quips.

Mama June wants Alana to come over to her house. “No, get that out of your mind,” Pumpkin tells her mom.

“I don’t know why Alana would not live with me because, one, I mean, I have a home. I’m sober for over 2 years. I have an amazing boyfriend. The only part that’s like missing is her back in my home,” Mama June says.

Pumpkin is looking out for Alana after a roller coaster situation with Mama June over the years. “Alana’s been tossed around, treated like crap, basically just been thrown to the side like some stray dog by Mama, and I would do whatever I had do financially, physically, whatever it may be to keep Alana with me,” Pumpkin says. As of July 2022, Pumpkin has custody of Alana.

Mama June continues to push Pumpkin on the issue of Alana moving in. She tells Pumpkin that she’s “right down the road,” but Pumpkin is not having it. She’s put her foot down.

The synopsis for the July 8 reads: “June wants Alana to live with her and her new boyfriend, Justin. Pumpkin is livid and determined to protect Alana by getting full custody. June takes Pumpkin and Jessica on an apology trip to Vegas, where they plan to present her with custody papers.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.