‘Mama June’ Preview: Josh Cries & Blasts Pumpkin For Not Cutting June Off

Dr. Ish sits down with Josh Efird and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon to talk all things Mama June in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 1 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. “It’s been tough, man. It’s been stressful,” Josh says right off the bat.

June exposing Josh, Pumpkin, and their family to COVID-19 “completely drew the line” for Josh. Josh got so sick that he ended up having to drive himself to the emergency room.

Pumpkin explains that June said she didn’t intentionally expose everyone to COVID-19. Josh doesn’t accept June’s excuses. “June is just a big, lying piece of sh*t,” Josh says in front of Pumpkin. He does not mince words when it comes to his mother-in-law.

Josh thinks that June is only looking out for herself at all times. “This is what’s killing me. This is what’s bothering me to the point of I just… I want to find an escape,” Josh admits. Dr. Ish urges Josh to continue being honest with Pumpkin. “I don’t want that for my kids or me,” he says about constant June drama.

Josh gets visibly upset and begins to cry as his frustrations with June get the best of him. “You still allow her in your life,” Josh says to Pumpkin. “That’s what hurts me the most. that is why I’m angry. I didn’t ask for this. There’s only so much hanging around I can do.”

The synopsis for the July 1 episode reads: “Dr. Ish helps the family deal with their June issues. Meanwhile, June and Justin secretly move back to Georgia to be closer to the girls. Alana goes on a date with Dralin. Pumpkin and Josh are furious when they find out June is now living close by.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.