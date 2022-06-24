‘Mama June’ Preview: Josh Drives Himself To The ER After His Condition Worsens

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Josh Efird, and their family have come down with COVID after Mama June exposed them. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 24 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Pumpkin gives an update on day 7 of their quarantine.

“She’s not feeling good. She’s not really wanting to eat,” Pumpkin says about her daughter, Ella. “And then Bentley is basically the same way. I’m really stressed. I really don’t know what else to do. It’s just very, very stressful.”

On day 8, Josh is sick in bed. He keeps coughing as he tries to rest. “My chest is killing me,” he says. Josh can’t even get up and out of bed. “Just go order the damn coffin. Call me when it gets here. Go on now,” Josh tells Pumpkin.

View Related Gallery Mama June’s Kids Through The Years: Photos Of Honey Boo Boo & More Honey Boo Boo, Mama June Shannon AOL Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2018 Honey Boo Boo, Mama June Shannon at Build Series in New York City

Meanwhile, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is downstairs quarantining away from Pumpkin, Josh, and their kids. Pumpkin winds up giving both Ella and Bentley breathing treatments to help them feel better. While Ella tries to sleep, Pumpkin is a doting mom giving her a breathing treatment.

“I really don’t have nothing else for your mama, babe. I really don’t,” Josh says in the background. Josh is not happy that June exposed them all to COVID.

Related Link Related: Doechii: 5 Things To Know about Rapper Performing At BET Awards

The next day, Josh isn’t feeling any better. He actually feels worse. When Josh hits his limit with COVID, he drives himself to the emergency room.

The synopsis for the June 24 episode reads, “After finding out June is sick and has exposed them, Pumpkin and the family must deal with COVID. They are so upset, Pumpkin reaches out to Dr. Ish for help. Meanwhile, June is considering a move back to Georgia and wants to do it with Justin.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday s at 9 p.m. on WE tv.