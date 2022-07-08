Gene Simmons’ Daughter Sophie, 30, Gets Engaged: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Sophie Simmons got an amazing, early birthday gift when her boyfriend James Henderson popped the question while on a family trip to Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, July 7. Sophie, 30, shared a black-and-white photo of her engagement ring to her Instagram, with her fiancé holding her hand. The singer, whose dad is Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, seemed head over heels with the engagement. “This is the time,” she wrote in the caption.

Aside from the photo of her ring, Sophie also shared plenty more photos and videos showing off her new ring on her Instagram story, including a selfie that she added, “It’s giving wife.” She also revealed that she was getting ready to watch her dad’s band at the Zurich date of their “End of the Road” world tour, by holding up her hand to show off her ring. Given that it was also her birthday, she also showed some backstage shots of her celebration, including her dad arriving for the party with full-on Demon makeup. She also reposted videos of the whole crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

Sophie’s family seemed overjoyed that she’s going to be a bride. Her mom Shannon Tweed posted a photo of her and her fiancé at the end of the “good day,” with both Sophie and James looking tired. The former X-Factor contestant also had her ring on display in the photo. Her older brother Nick also posted the photo to his Instagram Story, with the caption “oh hey look at that,” as well as a video of him giving a toast to the newly engaged pair.

Not much is known about Sophie’s fiancé, as he seems to keep a pretty low profile, and she hasn’t posted him on her social media. Even though James may keep private, Sophie has clearly taken after her dad and pursued a career in music, with her most recent single being “Love Turns Lonely,” dropped in November 2021. Other than her appearance on The X-Factor, Sophie was also one of the featured stars when the family were the subject of the A&E reality show Gene Simmons Family Jewels from 2006 to 2012.