Gene Simmons & Partner Of 39 Years Grocery Shop After Selling Las Vegas Estate For $13M

Gene Simmons and his wife Shannon Tweed were photographed walking out of Erewhon Supermarket in L.A. with an abundance of groceries.

Apparently celebrities are just like us! Gene Simmons, 72, and his wife Shannon Tweed, 64, went grocery shopping for themselves in L.A. on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24). The couple, who have been together for nearly 40 years, were pictured walking out of Erewhon Supermarket with their purchases. Shannon pushed a cart filled with groceries towards their vehicle in the store’s parking lot, as her famous husband held one bag of groceries in his arms.

Gene dressed pretty casual for the low-key outing. He wore an all-black ensemble that included a T-shirt, a hoodie, sweatpants, and a baseball cap. Even his protective face mask was dark black, as were his pair of sneakers. The KISS singer also rocked his singature long dark brunette hair.

Shannon, a Canadian actress and model, who used to date Hugh Hefner, looked a bit more stylish to grab groceries with her hubby of 10 years. She wore a yellow sweater, blue pants, and UGG shoes. She also sported a black face mask, just like did Gene, to protect herself from COVID-19.

Gene and Shannon will be spending a lot more time in L.A., considering the couple just sold their Las Vegas mansion. They initially listed the 11,000 sq. ft. residence for $15 million, but then accepted a $13.5 million offer, according to TMZ. The home reportedly has 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and an 11-car garage, with magnificent views of both the Las Vegas strip and the desert.

The legendary rockstar has been with his wife since 1983, though they didn’t marry until 28 years later. Gene and Shannon share two children: son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 29. Both kids have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, just like their parents.