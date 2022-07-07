Kylie Jenner Stuns In Tight Beige Dress While Shooting Season 2 Of ‘The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous when she rocked a skintight beige dress with matching boots while filming season 2 of 'The Kardashians.'

By:
July 7, 2022 11:01AM EDT
Image Credit: Lastarpix / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old looked stunning when she rocked a skintight, beige ruched midi dress with matching heeled boots while filming for The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kylie posted the three photos with the caption, “days on set with @kardashianshulu.” Her Alexander Wang dress featured a halter neck on one side while the rest of the neckline was off the shoulder. The dress was super tight on her tiny waist and she accessorized with matching gloves. She topped her look off with a pair of matching scrunched, pointed-toe heeled boots.

As for her glam, she threw her jet-black hair into a slicked bun parted in the middle with a few pieces of hair left out on one side to frame her face. She rocked a sultry smokey eye and a matte brown lip while a pair of gold square earrings tied her look together.

Kylie has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently promoted Kylie Cosmetics when she wore a sheer nude Li.Yu.M Pink Silicone Dress that had an incredibly low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Meanwhile, just the other day, Kylie wore a white Rick Owens Curved Hem Tank Top with a pair of baggy beige Jaded London Ecru Parachute Cargo Pants. She accessorized with a black Balenciaga Le Cagole Small Shoulder Bag and a Casetify Customisable Mirror Phone Case.

Another one of our favorite looks was her black Mm6 Maison Margiela Leather Mini Skirt, which she wore with a crisscross black bodysuit underneath. On top of her shirt, she wore an oversized black Balenciaga Oversized Single-Breasted Blazer and she tied her look together with a pair of Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps with Rhinestones and a Hermes Black Kelly 28 Matte Croco Niloticus 28.

