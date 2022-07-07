‘Boo, B*tch’ Star Lana Condor Admits Her New Role Gave Her ‘Mental Whiplash’

High school is hard enough as it is, but when you wake up one day as a ghost, that kicks the drama up a notch. Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti star in the Netflix series Boo, Bitch, which premieres on July 8. Lana and Zoe play best friends Erika and Gia, who make a last-ditch effort to live their best lives during their senior year.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Zoe and Lana, who admitted that they clicked “super instantly” from the moment they met. “I think that I never questioned whether or not I’d be able to connect with you [Zoe], but it was just a total dream come true when you really got to kind of see our friendship,” Lana told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The role of Erika Vu is a major departure from Lara Jean Covey, the character Lana played in three To All The Boys films. Lana revealed it was freeing as an actress to play a character who isn’t always the best version of herself.

View Related Gallery Lana Condor In 'Boo, Bitch': See Photos Of Her Netflix Series Boo, Bitch. (L to R) Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia, Lana Condor as Erika in episode 101 of Boo, Bitch. Cr. Kevin Estrada/Netflix © 2022 Boo, Bitch. (L to R) Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia, Lana Condor as Erika in episode 101 of Boo, Bitch. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

“Typically, in my career, I have played characters that one might like want to be friends with, and I think with Lara Jean that was very similar,” Lana said. “I wanted to be friends with her as Lana. I don’t know if it’s been a choice or if that’s just how my career has been kind of going, and then I realized that Erika when she’s in her bitch era, I’ve never seen myself like that. So I was horrified because I’m like, am I a bitch? But it was super fun. It was really, really fun. Filming that was interesting because we block shot a lot of our days, so I would be nice Erika and then bitch Erika back and forth, back and forth throughout the entire day, which kind of gave me mental whiplash.”

After Erika discovers she’s a ghost, Gia goes to great lengths to help her best friend figure out her life and any unfinished business before it’s too late. “I think the main thing for Gia is just wanting to make sure that Erika can kind of get out there and find who she is. I think maybe she’s a little not happy with the Erika that she’s kind of forming into because I don’t know that that was the initial goal for her,” Zoe explained.

She continued: “But I think it’s probably pretty hard to put everything into helping your best friend, and they kind of just screw you over. I think that’s obviously not the result that Gia would have wanted. I think she would have hoped that they would continue to do well together. And that, obviously, isn’t what happened throughout the show. So I imagine it took quite a toll on the friendship.”

Lana added that playing Erika in moments where she was cruel to Gia was “horrific because I love Zoe so much, so being mean to Zoe was really painful. I did not enjoy that time.” All episodes of Boo, Bitch will be available on July 8.