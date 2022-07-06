Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.

Robert shares Helen with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower. The 10-year-old was born via surrogate in Dec. 2011. Robert and Grace also have a son named Elliot De Niro, who was born in 1998. Robert and Grace were first married in 1997, but they split in 1999 before reconciling. Although they filed for divorce, it was never finalized, and they renewed their vows in 2004 before separating in 2018. The two are currently involved in a contentious divorce battle and have not yet finalized their split.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor also has four other children from past relationships. He and his first wife, Dihanne Abbott, who he married in 1976, have a son named Raphael De Niro, 45. Robert also adopted Dihanne’s daughter, Drena De Niro, 50, who she had from a previous relationship. Robert and Dihanne split in 1988, and he went on to take Toukie Smith until 1996. With Toukie, the 78-year-old has 26-year-old twins, Aaron De Niro and Julian De Niro. The boys were born via IVF and delivered by a surrogate.

These days, Robert is rumored to be dating Tiffany Chen. They fueled romance speculation earlier this month by taking a vacation together off the coast of Spain. Photos showed the two soaking up the sun on the trip. They walked and sat close to one another as they enjoyed the beach together. However, Robert has yet to publicly confirm the romance.