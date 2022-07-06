Olivia Jade Parties It Up In Brown Bikini While Boating With Friends On Vacation

Olivia Jade was the life of the party on a recent vacation to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and she looked stunning when she partied on a boat in a bikini. The 22-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a brown string bikini with a straw hat as she carried around drinks.

Olivia’s dark brown bikini featured a triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms and she accessorized with a choker necklace and a straw cowboy hat. She held a bottle of liquor in one hand while orange juice was in the other.

Olivia was joined by her 23-year-old sister, Bella, as well as Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24.

Aside from this look, she also rocked another bikini while on the vacation. This time, she rocked a green and white floral bikini featuring a plunging V-neck top with matching high-rise, skinny strap bottoms. She accessorized her two-piece with a matching green bucket hat, a pearl choker necklace, and thin black sunglasses.

Olivia has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from these bikinis, she recently posted photos of herself wearing a tiny white plunging bralette with a pair of high-waisted shorts and a completely open white cardigan on top. The bralette was so tiny, her entire toned stomach and tiny waist were on display.

Another one of our favorite recent looks was when she shared two photos of herself laying on a lounger by the pool while wearing a tiny black string bikini by Calzedonia. The tiny triangle top showed off major sideboob, with matching tie-side bottoms.

She accessorized her look with a gold body chain and she had her new, bright red hair down and parted in the middle in natural waves. Olivia also posted a video to her stories rocking the bikini with a sheer, long black sarong tied around her waist.