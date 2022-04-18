Olivia Jade Sunbathes In A Tiny String Bikini: Photo

Olivia Jade is always posting some sort of sexy photo to Instagram and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. The 22-year-old shared two photos of herself laying on a lounger by the pool while wearing a tiny black string bikini by Calzedonia. She captioned the post, “baking,” and she seriously was as she caught some sun by the pool.

Olivia rocked the tiny triangle top which showed off major sideboob, with matching tie-side bottoms. She accessorized her look with a gold body chain and she had her new, bright red hair down and parted in the middle in natural waves. Olivia also posted a video to her stories rocking the bikini with a sheer, long black sarong tied around her waist.

This is just one of the many sexy bikinis Olivia has been rocking lately and just the other day she posted photos of herself in the pool rocking a burnt red two-piece.

The set featured a strapless bandeau top with matching high-rise bottoms, that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. She accessorized her look with layers of gold choker necklaces, bracelets, and hair clips.

When Olivia isn’t wearing bikinis, she’s still rocking sexy outfits and one of our recent favorites was her pink Etro look. She rocked a spaghetti strap hot pink crop top with a plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout under her chest.

She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted light pink, straight-leg paisley patterned pants and a matching denim jacket draped off her shoulders. She accessorized with a matching purse, gold necklaces, massive gold hoops, and a pair of sunglasses.