Olivia Jade Rocks Crop Top & Looks Just Like Mom Lori Loughlin With Red Hair On Night Out

Out on a school night? The influencer showed off her fiery tresses and toned tummy during a night out at celeb hotspot Craig’s.

Olivia Jade, 22, was ready to hit the town with her red hot new hairdo on Tuesday, Apr. 12. The beauty influencer and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was the center of attention as she arrived in style to the Casablanca fashion event at the Maxfield Gallery in West Hollywood. The stunner rocked a look by Casablanca, which perfectly complemented her new red locks, if we do say so ourselves!

It didn’t look like the former USC undergrad had a curfew as she hit the town with some spring in her step and a smile on her face. The glowing 20-something’s new auburn tresses were shiny and twisted into tousled waves thrown back over her shoulders as she held her head high and walked into the VIP eatery. She looked like the spitting image of her mom, especially during her time as Aunt Becky on Full House in the late 80s and early 90s.

Olivia’s accompanying outfit was the definition of springtime-chic. She showed off her toned shoulders wearing a chevron-woven, halter-neck crop top in pastel shades of blue, green, yellow, and pink. Continuing the look, the YouTuber added a pair of high-waisted white trousers which revealed just a sliver of her flat, tan midriff.

She matched her sweet top with a pair of pointy, ballerina pink pumps while framing her face with a pair of classic gold hoop earrings. Giving the look some pop, Olivia married a turquoise clutch with bubbly beads around the edge. She left her phone in the other hand.

Olivia seems to be bouncing back from the scandal which brought her into the limelight and put both of her parents temporarily behind bars. She appeared on Dancing With The Stars in the fall of 2021 and finished in 8th place with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Her very popular YouTube channel has continued to thrive, and she is also the host of the Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast.