Olivia Jade’s Red Hair Makeover Looks Like Mom Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky: Before & After Photos

Olivia Jade looks just like her mom Lori Loughlin in recent Instagram photos which showed off a new auburn-colored hair makeover.

Oliva Jade or Aunt Becky? The 22-year-old influencer showed off her recently colored red hair in some new Instagram snaps as she looked almost identical to her mother, Lori Loughlin. In the photos, Olivia shared the details off her new ‘do while sporting a daisy-printed pink bikini top and numerous gold necklaces. Noticing the direct connection to her mother, Olivia also shared a screenshot of her showing her new look to her mother who then replied with a pic of herself as Aunt Becky from the popular ’90s sitcom Full House. The comparison was definitely uncanny! Or, as Olivia then texted back to her mom, “a bit creepy.”

The auburn-colored look is a definite distinction from her lighter brunette locks with blonde highlights, as she showed off in numerous photos on her Instagram. The below photo also shows how the influencer wore her hair before the makeover, which was still every bit as gorgeous as the new look!

In addition to her new red hair look. Olivia has been busy in the spotlight as of late. Although she was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 30 last November, she still made a splash on the screen as a great performer! Around the time of her elimination, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Val Chmerkovskiy, her dancing partner, as he gushed he was “very proud” of all that Olivia had accomplished.

“It meant a lot to me to be in the position to help somebody period, but also somebody that could have used it,” Val told reporters, including HL, after the show. “I’m just grateful for that opportunity, grateful that it worked, too. We did win some folks over. She did get a chance to shed a different light on her and show her in a different spotlight and then also show that she earned it, but she wasn’t just given it. She earned her stay here for eight weeks. It’s been a blast. So I mean, I got a lot of love for this young lady, and I got a lot of love for the universe for bringing us together and giving me a chance to do this season.”