Travis Scott Stops Show To Call Out Fans Dangerously Acting Up 8 Months After Deaths At Astroworld

Travis Scott exercised caution during an appearance in concert in New York City on Monday, July 4. As the rapper performed in Coney Island, he took the time to tell rowdy fans that they needed to calm down and climb off of metal pillars at the venue, just eight months after he was criticized for his Astroworld Music festival, where 10 fans died.

Travis could be seen stopping the show to address fans in the video, shared by TMZ. While a number of fans climbed on the metal scaffolding, the 31-year-old rapper told them to come off of it for safety reasons. “We need y’all to get down,” he said. “My brother, just make sure you’re okay.” At another point, he could be heard telling someone that they “gotta get down.”

In another segment, Travis could be heard telling fans to “relax” and that they needed to “back up” from the barricade. He asked his fans to take a few steps back from the stage, and also urged security to be cautious as well. “Everybody right here, take two steps back,” he said. “Security, do not push them. Don’t push it. Don’t push the barricade.”

The New York performance came months after the rapper’s tragic Astroworld festival, where 10 fans died. The concert led to a number of lawsuits and much criticism of Travis, and his handling of the rowdy audience. After months of staying out of the public eye, Travis has slowly been making his way back to performances. He had his first unannounced performance at a Coachella afterparty back in April. He also made his first TV appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, where he played his songs “Too Much Power” and “MAFIA.”

In wake of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis launched the Project HEAL initiative, which focuses on event safety. Travis is expected to play more concerts in August, with two appearances in London and three shows at the Primavera Sound music festival.