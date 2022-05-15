Travis Scott Takes Stage At BBMAs For 1st TV Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott, 31, performed in an arresting haze of icy white at the BBMAs on Sunday evening in Las Vegas. The rapper looked decidedly chill while performing “MAFIA” and “Too Much Power” alongside sexy, writhing background performers in white outfits and furs. Travis stepped onto the carpet on May 15 ahead of the show, bringing back his signature laid-back style in a casual dark suit alongside girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner, 24, who rocked a stunning blue skin-tight gown. In a surprise appearance, their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster joined the couple wearing a one-sleeved white mini dress and white high top sneakers!

The rapper is slowly returning to major stages after the Astroworld music festival tragedy on November 5 that ended in the deaths of 10 people and resulted in serious injuries for many more. The “Sicko Mode” rapper, who insisted he didn’t know about the tragedy until after the show was over, has faced massive public scrutiny, celebrity criticism, and legal consequences, including multiple lawsuits, since November.

But the “Goosebumps” rapper stayed largely out of the spotlight since Astroworld. Travis notably missed the premiere of The Kardashians on on April 7, leaving new mom Kylie to face the cameras on her own. Travis will appear on the show itself alongside Kylie.

He “thought it was best” if he didn’t attend the premiere, given the tragic circumstances. “Travis thought that if he was at the premiere, he would have taken away from what the night was meant to be. He has a lot of things to deal with and if he was out at a premiere having a fun time, he knows exactly how that would look like,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April. “He is not interested in playing that game. He is interested in being in a place where everything goes smoothly and him not being there is what needed to happen,” the source added.

Travis’ Billboard Awards performance comes after a private Coachella party appearance and a subsequent wee-hours performance at E11EVEN during the Miami Grand Prix in Miami on May 8. It signals a steady re-emergence back into the public spotlight.