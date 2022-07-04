Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Lola, 17, Rocks Denim Shorts After Car Accident

Lola Sheen, 17, appeared to be okay in her first casual outing since she was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles, CA. The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, was photographed shopping at a Calabasas shopping center on July 2 and wore a stylish outfit perfectly equipped for the warm weather. It included a white top under an open and flowing white button-down, denim shorts, and black Converse high-top sneakers.

She also had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle and held her phone as she walked by cameras. The young gal appeared to be makeup-free as she walked outside the building and looked down at her phone most of the time. Her stepdad, Aaron Phypers, reportedly dropped her off for the outing and she didn’t appear to have her own vehicle.

Lola’s shopping day comes after her car accident, which involved her Volkswagen, made headlines on June 28. The teen was apparently in the car with three others when she drove it into an embankment after dark, according to The Sun. A CHP spokesperson told the outlet that the vehicle struck the embankment but didn’t roll over a cliff, and said “nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision.”

View Related Gallery Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards: Pics Of The Former Couple 1/20/02 Los Angeles, CA Golden Globes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards at the DreamWorks Post Award show party for the 59th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo® Alan Berliner/BEI ****EXCLUSIVE******* Universal/USA Films/Dreamworks afterparty 2002 Golden Globes - Dreamworks Party Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen spends some quality time with his daughter Lola Rose Sheen in Calabasas. Pictured: Charlie Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Just over a month before her accident, Lola was photographed out and about with her dad. The duo enjoyed lunch in Calabasas on May 24 and were spotted leaving the restaurant they dined in with drinks in hand. He wore a gray t-shirt and dark blue pants while she wore a white crop top and blue sweatpants.

When Lola’s not getting attention for her public outings with or without her famous parents, she’s doing so for sharing memorable moments of her life on social media. Although she doesn’t post often, she shares quite eye-catching pics when she does. One of the most recent showed her laying on top of a roof and relaxing under the blue sky.