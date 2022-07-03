Halsey Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages Before Son Ender: ‘Abortion Saved My Life’

Halsey gave a vulnerable op-ed that was published in Vogue on July 1, 2022, regarding her personal experience with being a mother, giving birth, and suffering from multiple miscarriages. The moving piece was written in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade in June 2022.

After the birth of her son Ender the previous year, the 27-year-old singer described that she endured three miscarriages before the age of 24. “One of my miscarriages required “aftercare,” a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life,” she emotionally explained.

“How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn’t consent to saving my own life,” she added.

View Related Gallery Halsey's Hottest Looks: Photos Halsey shows off her gorgeous toned legs in tight white bodysuit for a performance in Japan on March 30, 2019. She'll be playing a series of summer concerts in 2019, starting with KISS-FM's Wango Tango in Los Angeles on June 1 then playing several other summertime balls. Halsey just grew her fan base big time by partnering up with Kpop sensations BTS for the single 'Boy With Love' which has made her a virtual superstar in Korea. One thing that can always be counted on is Halsey knows how to dress to show off her killer figure. With her long legs, toned abs and enviable cleavage, she's got some of the hottest stage costumes as well as street looks of any singer who's hot today. She was one of the performers at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and with her killer body and sexy outfits, she could easily have passed for one of the models on the catwalk. Keep clicking through the gallery to check out more of Halsey's hottest looks over the years! Halsey 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022 Wearing Pressiat

“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other,” she concluded in a powerful statement.

However, Halsey wasn’t the only public figure to have a strong opinion about the Supreme Court’s landmark decision. Celebrities such as Madonna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and more have also shared their devastation and disappointment via their social media accounts. “I am scared for my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared” Madonna declared on her Instagram account.