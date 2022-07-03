Alicia Keys Wears Yellow Bikini in Spain With Husband Swizz Beatz & Son Genesis, 7

Alicia Keys, 41, was a gorgeous sight to see during an outing in Formentera, Spain on July 2! The singer stepped out on a beach with her family, including her husband Swizz Beatz, 43, and youngest son Genesis, 7, as she donned a yellow bikini top and matching drawstring pants. She had some of her hair pulled back and accessorized with yellow shaded sunglasses and silver hoop earrings as she strolled around the sand.

At one point, she was spotted showing off PDA with her hubby, who wore a white patterned top with matching shorts and a baseball cap, as they hugged each other and enjoyed laughs. She was also seen holding little Genesis’ hand as he rocked black and white swim shorts. The “Fallin'” crooner, who is also the mother of 11-year-old Egypt, seemed to be content as she and her loved ones soaked up the sun in the beautiful location.

Alicia’s latest family outing comes a month after she wowed at the Platinum Jubilee concert for Queen Elizabeth II. The talented artist performed some of her biggest hits, including “Superwoman” and “Girl On Fire” at the big event and looked beautiful in a black and gold outfit as she sat at her piano and belted out the emotional tunes. Other artists who performed outside Buckingham Palace that day included Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, Queen, Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, and Ed Sheeran.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Yellow: Photos Of Rebel Wilson, Heidi Klum & More Rocking All Kinds Of Yellow Looks With summer here, our favorite celebrities have brought out all their best yellow outfits, and we are loving the sunny shade! As the weather warms, everyone starts breaking out their most colorful outfits and we're all here for it. Kendall Jenner rocked the yellow trend when she stepped out in New York City on June 17, wearing a seriously sexy bright yellow midi dress. The supermodel was headed to a photoshoot when she donned a sleeveless, skintight Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection. Meanwhile, Eva Longoria, was the special guest on 'The View' on June 17 in New York City, when she tried the trend. Eva opted to wear a bright yellow suit featuring the Max Mara Cotton Twill Blazer and matching trousers. She chose to leave the blazer completely open, rocking a tight white tank top underneath, which she tucked into the matching high-waisted straight-leg fitted trousers. The gorgeous actress accessorized her look with a pair of clear Gianvito Rossi Plexi Band Sandals, dazzling diamond earrings, and a pretty high ponytail. There have been so many other stars rocking yellow outfits, including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery! Formentera, SPAIN - Singer Alicia Keys looks vibrant in yellow as she enjoys a beach day with family during her summer holiday exploring Formentera, Spain. Pictured: Alicia Keys BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

When Alicia’s not turning heads on vacation or at big concerts, she’s getting attention on social media. She often shares memorable moments from her life in the form of pics and videos on her Instagram page. Some of her most recent posts included a video of her son Egypt getting his hair shaved a bit as he prepared to perform live at her show in Mannheim, Germany. In the caption for a video of the performance, which included him playing piano, the proud mom gushed over his skills and confidence.

“Egy we are so proud of you!!! This is crazy!! He’s been asking me to go on stage every show and me being in mama bear mode I’m thinking…. ‘Is it to much? To many people? Is now the time? Should he practice more??’,” she wrote. “This guy gets on the stage as if there wasn’t 17,000 people out there and just smashes!! All confidence, all smiles, all natural!!! Wow! I’m blown away!! And Mannheim, Germany brought that ENERGY tonight!!!!!!! We love you young king! You’re literally unstoppable!! Drop some hearts in the chat for EGY!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”