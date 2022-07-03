Alicia Keys Wears Yellow Bikini in Spain With Husband Swizz Beatz & Son Genesis, 7

Alicia Keys had a relaxing time on a beach in Spain with her family, including husband, Swizz Beatz, and son Genesis, 7, as she flaunted her incredible figure.

By:
July 3, 2022 12:24PM EDT
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Formentera, SPAIN - Singer Alicia Keys looks vibrant in yellow as she enjoys a beach day with family during her summer holiday exploring Formentera, Spain. Pictured: Alicia Keys BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mykonos, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Nicole Scherzinger continues her birthday celebration as she gropes her cleavage while dancing to her new song The Drop with friend Caroline Stanbury in Mykonos. Pictured: Nicole Scherzinger BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Alicia Keys, 41, was a gorgeous sight to see during an outing in Formentera, Spain on July 2! The singer stepped out on a beach with her family, including her husband Swizz Beatz, 43, and youngest son Genesis, 7, as she donned a yellow bikini top and matching drawstring pants. She had some of her hair pulled back and accessorized with yellow shaded sunglasses and silver hoop earrings as she strolled around the sand.

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys rocking her yellow bikini in Spain. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

At one point, she was spotted showing off PDA with her hubby, who wore a white patterned top with matching shorts and a baseball cap, as they hugged each other and enjoyed laughs. She was also seen holding little Genesis’ hand as he rocked black and white swim shorts. The “Fallin'” crooner, who is also the mother of 11-year-old Egypt, seemed to be content as she and her loved ones soaked up the sun in the beautiful location.

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys and her husband hug on a beach. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Alicia’s latest family outing comes a month after she wowed at the Platinum Jubilee concert for Queen Elizabeth II. The talented artist performed some of her biggest hits, including “Superwoman” and “Girl On Fire” at the big event and looked beautiful in a black and gold outfit as she sat at her piano and belted out the emotional tunes. Other artists who performed outside Buckingham Palace that day included Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, Queen, Adam LambertDuran Duran, and Ed Sheeran.

When Alicia’s not turning heads on vacation or at big concerts, she’s getting attention on social media. She often shares memorable moments from her life in the form of pics and videos on her Instagram page. Some of her most recent posts included a video of her son Egypt getting his hair shaved a bit as he prepared to perform live at her show in Mannheim, Germany. In the caption for a video of the performance, which included him playing piano, the proud mom gushed over his skills and confidence.

“Egy we are so proud of you!!! This is crazy!! He’s been asking me to go on stage every show and me being in mama bear mode I’m thinking…. ‘Is it to much? To many people? Is now the time? Should he practice more??’,” she wrote. “This guy gets on the stage as if there wasn’t 17,000 people out there and just smashes!! All confidence, all smiles, all natural!!! Wow! I’m blown away!! And Mannheim, Germany brought that ENERGY tonight!!!!!!! We love you young king! You’re literally unstoppable!! Drop some hearts in the chat for EGY!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”

More From Our Partners

ad