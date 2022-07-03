Al Pacino, 82, & Sylvester Stallone, 75, Have A Casual Pizza Lunch In Beverly Hills: Photos

Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone are the friendship goals we never knew we needed! The two legendary Hollywood heavyweights were spotted having a fun lunch date out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 2. Al, 82, who took home the Best Actor Oscar for 1992’s Scent of a Woman, and Sly, 75, who was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay for 1976’s Rocky, both looked dapper in black wardrobes as they were deep in conversation while sharing a pizza al fresco.

The last time we heard about these two icons hanging out was when Sly posted a video of himself introducing Al to Food Network star Guy Fiero in his own kitchen and the clip went viral! In January 2020, the Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot star shared the hilarious meeting on Twitter (below), captioning it, “The meeting of the masters. The great Al Pacino meets the great @GuyFieri !!! I really respect these guys.”

In it, Sly is seen walking Al through his home as he says, “I’m about to introduce the great Al Pacino to the great Guy Fieri.” While Al and Guy shake hands, Sly interrupts and comments, “The meeting of the titans.” Guy is overheard saying, “What a pleasure. I hope you’re hungry,” to which Al quips, “I’m always hungry.”

View Related Gallery Stallone Sisters: The Best Photos Of Sylvester's Girls Sistine, Sophia & Scarlet Sistine Rose Stallone (C) poses with her sisters Scarlet Rose Stallone (L) and Sophia Rose Stallone (R) pose for photos prior to the premiere of '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 August 2019. '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' will be released in US theater on 16 August. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, premiere ? Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019 Sylvester Stallone, Annabella Sciorra and Sophie Stallone are seen on the set of 'Tulsa King' in New York City Pictured: Sophie Stallone Ref: SPL5310922 170522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The meeting of the masters. The great Al Pacino meets the great @GuyFieri!!! I really respect these guys. @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/bj3YHmMSwK — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Al recently reunited with another one of his Tinseltown hero friends: Robert De Niro, 78. At the Tribeca Film Festival in June, the two longtime BFFs walked the red carpet in honor of the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, as they were both featured in the iconic mafia trilogy (The pair have starred in a total of four films together). They also graced the stage together at the 94th Academy Awards to pay tribute to the movie with its director Francis Ford Coppola. “I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief,” Francis said, turning to Al and Robert. “And I’m so grateful for my wonderful friends to come here to help me celebrate with you.”