Jessica Simpson Looks Phenomenal Wearing SKIMS Dress As She Arrives At Airport With Kids

Jessica Simpson, 41, looked like a fashionable and busy mom on July 1! The singer was photographed out and about at LAX airport with her two oldest children, Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9, as she donned a long tan SKIMS dress and matching platform shoes. She had her long blonde hair down underneath a light tan cowboy hat and added sunglasses and jewelry to the look as she held a designer handbag.

The doting mom, who also shares youngest daughter Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, was seen holding Ace’s hand a lot of the time during the outing. Her mini me wore a red t-shirt and blue shorts and had a backpack over his shoulders. He also added black socks with black and red Nike sneakers. Maxwell, who also walked beside her mom, wore a white graphic hoodie with matching sweatpants as well as black shoes and a light tan bucket hat as he her hair, which was colored blue and red, was styled in two long braids.

Jessica’s trip to the airport with her kids comes just a few days after Maxwell jetted off to Wyoming to attend Kim Kardashian‘s oldest daughter, North West‘s 9th birthday party. The pop star, who is known for being friends with Kim and her family, was asked by paparazzi at the airport if she and Kim had gotten closer lately. “I’m wearing her dress,” Jessica answered after admitting they have maintained a strong bond.

When Jessica’s not getting attention for looking fabulous in Kim’s clothing brand, she’s doing so for sharing gorgeous pics on social media. In one of her latest posts, which she posted in honor of Father’s Day, there were multiple pics of herself hanging out with her family, including one of her looking confident in a sexy swimsuit. She was makeup-free and relaxing in a pool alongside Eric and her kids.

On June 20, the beauty also shared a close-up makeup-free photo of herself smiling. She had her long hair down and wavy and admitted how “blessed” she felt in the caption. “Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there. Yesterday was a beautiful Father’s Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht @joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover. Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real. I love y’all. The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y’all. There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood,” she wrote.