Jessica Simpson Rocks Sexy Swimsuit On Father’s Day Before Sharing Makeup-Free Selfie

Jessica Simpson, 41, showed off her beauty in more ways than one over the last few days. The singer celebrated Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend by sharing several new photos of herself and her family, including a swimsuit photo and a makeup-free selfie.

The beauty most recently shared a set of photos of a family gathering she had on Father’s Day. One of them showed her relaxing in a pool while wearing a purple and yellow swimsuit that helped her to flaunt her incredible figure. She added matching sunglasses to the look and flashed another smile as she enjoyed spending time with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children, Max, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3.

The snapshots also featured her dad, Joe Simpson, who happily posed with her as they hugged, and a Happy Father’s Day sign/letter that appeared to be made for Eric by one or two of her kids. “We love you,” she wrote in the caption for the latter, while tagging her hubby’s own Instagram account.

Then, on Monday, June 20, Jessica shared a makeup-free selfie, which you can see above. Her flowing blonde hair was down in the epic photo and she added a touching caption that praised fathers.

“Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there. Yesterday was a beautiful Father’s Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht @joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover,” she wrote, referring to Eric, her dad and her father-in-law, Stephen Johnson. “Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real. I love y’all. The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y’all. There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED”

Before Jessica got attention for her Father’s Day-related posts, she did so for sharing an eye-catching photo of her rocking a different swimsuit while standing and posing. It was black and white patterned and she added a denim jacket to go over it as she also sported black wraparound strappy heels. “All I need is a jet ski,” she wrote in the caption for the memorable and sexy photo.