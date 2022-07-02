Hailey Bieber Rocks White Swimsuit As She Declares It’s ‘The Weekend’: Photos

Image Credit: SplashNews

It’s Hailey Bieber’s world and we’re just living in it (fine by us!). The model took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 1 to show off her incredible life with a few amazing snaps, including one of her rocking a stunning white swimsuit, backwards baseball hat and fresh high tops. Posing for her life by a pool and enjoying a popsicle, Hailey captioned it, “Into the weekend.”

Apparently, her weekend also included some romantic time with her husband Justin Bieber, as she posted a pic of herself straddling the pop star as he was lying on his back and holding her face with his two hands. The other two shots consisted of a piece of furniture and another photo of Hailey, looking exquisite in a leather bomber jacket, designer sunglasses and rocking fierce nails.

When she’s not proving that she can work the cover of any fashion magazine, Hailey is busy proving she’s got her hubby’s back. The supermodel shared an encouraging message after Justin revealed he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes facial paralysis. Hailey reposted the video of Justin announcing his diagnosis to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, adding “I love u baby.”

Hailey Baldwin rocked a white bikini on vacation in 2021. (SplashNews)

The diagnosis is the reason Justin had to, once again, cancel a leg of his tour while he recuperates. In the video, he apologized to his fans for taking the time off, insisting he will be focusing on his health to get back to performing. Justin added that he is doing facial exercises to help the recovery, although it is not known how long that will take. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’s symptoms can be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

It’s obvious Hailey will be standing by her man throughout his health struggle, as the adorable couple, who married in 2019, have been going from strength to strength lately. Earlier this month, they enjoyed a PDA-filled date night in New York. The gorgeous couple were spotted kissing at celeb hotspot Cipriani following his concert at the Barclay center. They simply couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they got cozy at the famous Italian restaurant for a late-night bite and beverage.

