Kane Brown Reveals Upcoming Cross-Country Duet ‘Different Man’ Will Be Title Track Of New Album

Kane Brown‘s highly-anticipated third studio album is finished and the country star spilled the details on what fans can expect from KB3, including the title! Ahead of his sold-out, two night Blessed & Free tour performances at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, the “Whiskey Sour” singer spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and said his new album will be titled Different Man. “I actually just had another country artist jump on a song. We literally just recorded it last week. It’ll be the album title, the song is going to be called ‘Different Man.’ That’ll be the name,” Kane revealed. We can’t wait to hear!

“We definitely tried to stay in the country lane,” the genre-bending artist continued. At the same time, he admitted he has “a lot of good pop songs” that he’s been “holding onto for a while.” “For me, I don’t release pop stuff by myself. It’s kind of hard to keep finding different artists that will agree to do a song unless they write it or are a part of the writing process. So, I’m just holding on to the songs,” Kane explained. “But, we’re about to test the waters, we will see what happens.”

The father of two recalled his song “Learning” from his debut album, which tells the story of the abuse he endured at the hands of his stepdad, and how his grandmother practically raised him. “I’ve got this song called ‘I’ve Been There,’ which is another pop song, and it’s kind of like ‘Learning,” he told HL while backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena. “I feel like with pop I can get a little more edgier and say more things. Not like, cussing, but say more things. I can get a little more PG-13!”

The country crooner went on to gush over his current Blessed & Free tour, featuring fellow artists Raelynn and Walker Hayes. “We call it the kid tour,” Kane laughed, referring to Walker’s 6 kids, Raelynn’s 10-month-old and Kane’s two little ones, all who are on tour with their parents. “It’s been fun. I feel like we all blend really well.” Walker and Raelynn joined Kane on stage later in the evening to sing his track “Famous Friends,” and the sold out crowd loved every minute of it!

