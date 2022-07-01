Kane Brown Reveals Upcoming Cross-Country Duet ‘Different Man’ Will Be Title Track Of New Album

New Kane Brown music is on the way! The country singer revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the title of his 3rd studio album!

By:
July 1, 2022 10:49AM EDT
View gallery
Country music artists perform at Nissan Stadium during the first night of the 2018 CMA Music Festival Pictured: Kane Brown,Kane Brown Lauren Alaina Dan Smyers Shay Mooney Ref: SPL1705762 070618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The 2019 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville.Pictured: KANE BROWNRef: SPL5097532 060619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No Taiwan Rights
Country Music Singer Kane Brown is seen singing live in Hollywood. Pictured: Kane Brown Ref: SPL1658659 120218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kane Brown‘s highly-anticipated third studio album is finished and the country star spilled the details on what fans can expect from KB3, including the title! Ahead of his sold-out, two night Blessed & Free tour performances at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, the “Whiskey Sour” singer spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and said his new album will be titled Different Man. “I actually just had another country artist jump on a song. We literally just recorded it last week. It’ll be the album title, the song is going to be called ‘Different Man.’ That’ll be the name,” Kane revealed. We can’t wait to hear!

Kane Brown performing. (Shutterstock)

“We definitely tried to stay in the country lane,” the genre-bending artist continued. At the same time, he admitted he has “a lot of good pop songs” that he’s been “holding onto for a while.” “For me, I don’t release pop stuff by myself. It’s kind of hard to keep finding different artists that will agree to do a song unless they write it or are a part of the writing process. So, I’m just holding on to the songs,” Kane explained. “But, we’re about to test the waters, we will see what happens.”

The father of two recalled his song “Learning” from his debut album, which tells the story of the abuse he endured at the hands of his stepdad, and how his grandmother practically raised him. “I’ve got this song called ‘I’ve Been There,’ which is another pop song, and it’s kind of like ‘Learning,” he told HL while backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena. “I feel like with pop I can get a little more edgier and say more things. Not like, cussing, but say more things. I can get a little more PG-13!”

The country crooner went on to gush over his current Blessed & Free tour, featuring fellow artists Raelynn and Walker Hayes. “We call it the kid tour,” Kane laughed, referring to Walker’s 6 kids, Raelynn’s 10-month-old and Kane’s two little ones, all who are on tour with their parents. “It’s been fun. I feel like we all blend really well.” Walker and Raelynn joined Kane on stage later in the evening to sing his track “Famous Friends,” and the sold out crowd loved every minute of it!

The country stars and their families went on to enjoy all that Mohegan Sun has to offer, located in Uncasville, CT. The gorgeous grounds include two relaxing pools, a luxurious spa, 44 dining options, an upscale comedy club, and fun-filled casino with over 400 tables and nearly 5,000 slot machines! Be sure to visit MoheganSun.com to see their full upcoming event calendar within their 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena and 350-seat Wolf Den.

More From Our Partners

ad