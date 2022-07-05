Kane Brown Reveals He Has ‘A Lot Of Good Pop Songs’ He’s Been ‘Holding On To’ & Hopes To Release

Kane Brown‘s highly-anticipated third studio album is finished and the country star spilled the details on what fans can expect from KB3, plus what he plans to do with all of the ‘PG-13’ pop songs he has unreleased! Ahead of his sold-out, two night Blessed & Free tour performances at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, the “Whiskey Sour” singer spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that for this album “we definitely tried to stay in the country lane.” At the same time, he admitted he has “a lot of good pop songs” that he’s been “holding onto for a while.”

“For me, I don’t release pop stuff by myself. It’s kind of hard to keep finding different artists that will agree to do a song unless they write it or are a part of the writing process. So, I’m just holding on to the songs,” Kane explained. “But, we’re about to test the waters, we will see what happens.” Recall, the genre-bending artist has songs out with John Legend, Khalid and Swae Lee, blackbear, and H.E.R. However, he has never released an off-country genre song solo — but we could hear it soon!

“A feature is kind of like, he didn’t do it by himself, so it’s not really him. That’s the main thing, but when you release a pop song solo, all of a sudden people are like, ‘He’s gone. He left country,” Kane explained, but promised that will never be the case for him. “I’ll always be country. That’s where my roots are and always have been.”

The father of two recalled his song “Learning” from his debut album, which tells the story of the abuse he endured at the hands of his stepdad, and how his grandmother practically raised him. “I’ve got this song called ‘I’ve Been There,’ which is another pop song, and it’s kind of like ‘Learning,” he told HL while backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena. “I feel like with pop I can get a little more edgier and say more things. Not like, cussing, but say more things. I can get a little more PG-13!”

The country crooner went on to gush over his current Blessed & Free tour, featuring fellow artists Raelynn and Walker Hayes. “We call it the kid tour,” Kane laughed, referring to Walker’s 6 kids, Raelynn’s 10-month-old and Kane’s two little ones, all who are on tour with their parents. “It’s been fun. I feel like we all blend really well.” Walker and Raelynn joined Kane on stage later in the evening to sing his track “Famous Friends,” and the sold out crowd loved every minute of it!

