Laura Prepon Reveals How 2nd Trimester Abortion Saved Her Life As She Slams Roe V. Wade Overturn

“One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester,” wrote Laura Prepon on June 27, days after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “The devastating truth,” Laura, 42, captioned a photo of her standing underneath a rainbow, “is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well.” Thus, Laura decided to terminate the pregnancy and save her life.

“At the time – I had the choice,” added the That ‘70s Show/Orange Is The New Black star. “Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies.”

Fans and friends gave love to Laura in the comments section of her post. “Thank you for posting your abortion story, friend. I love you,” wrote Amber Tamblyn. “You are extraordinary. [heart emoji] Thank you for sharing,” added Jenny Hutt. “Love you SB. So brave of you to share,” wrote Rebecca Field, while Mara Martin added, “You are amazing. Thank you for sharing this. “Thank you Preeps, for your courage.

said Lea DeLaria. “I love you. This fight is not over.”

“I have *always* looked up to you,” wrote Amanda Fuller, Laura’s OITNB co-star, “from [way] back when I was your disappearing lil’ sis- and then as a boss ass director full of grace and passion and humor and love and incredible colleague to share the screen with, but now more than ever. I love you. Thank you.” Many others echoed Amanda’s message in the comments, thanking Laura for sharing her story in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision.

While weighing in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health Organization – the lawsuit that challenged Mississippi’s 2018 law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy — Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett ruled in favor of the law, thus overturning the Constitutional right to an abortion established in Roe v. Wade. The decision was first leaked in May 2022, but that didn’t tamper the fury from Pro-Choice celebrities and activists.

“Women are frightened, furious, and hopefully fired up,” Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute of Reproductive Health, a national reproductive rights organization told HollywoodLife after the ruling. “We have to be louder, clearer, and bolder about our convictions. This is a crucial time to participate in our democracy.”