‘Little People, Big World’ Preview: Amy Admits It’s ‘Not Easy’ Visiting Ex Matt & Caryn In Arizona

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek head to Arizona to visit her ex Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler at their home in Arizona. “Going to their place here in Arizona, I will have to admit it’s not easy. There’s just too much history for me,” Amy admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 28 episode of Little People, Big World.

Chris is looking on the bright side of things. “It’ll be fun,” Chris tells Amy. He even says that he’s “looking forward to it.”

Chris hopes that Amy “can see that it can be lighthearted fun to be around Matt and Caryn.” For Amy, it’s a little more complicated than that.

“It is my ex. It is his girlfriend, and I don’t want to pretend or put on a facade that this is happy-go-lucky and nothing has happened,” Amy says. “I just want to go in there a little cautiously but I also want to be real as well.”

Amy and Chris make it to Arizona. Matt is outside waiting for them. Matt and Caryn show them around the house. Matt takes them to the bedroom where Zach and Tori have stayed before.

“We have a great relationship with Amy and Chris,” Matt admits. “It’s really what I’d always hoped would happen. In a perfect world, Zach and Tori would come down to Arizona and we’d all kind of vacation together, but it’s just not in the cards right now.”

Things have been tense within the Roloff family ever since Matt and Zach’s negotiations for Zach to buy his mom’s portion of the farm fell through. “We’re all family. But it is what it is. I’ve got my own family to take care of. Tori and I have moved on. Obviously, he’s grandpa and we want grandpa to stay in our kids’ lives. But it’s not going to be the same necessarily I think,” Zach told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his relationship with his father. Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.