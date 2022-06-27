Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander To Remain In Prison After Crashing Her Wedding

It looks like Britney Spears‘ ex-husband will be spending more time in jail. Jason Alexander, who was arrested after he tried to crash the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, had a preliminary hearing on Monday, and a judge ruled to hold him with the four charges against him in lieu of $100,000 bail, Page Six reported. His public defender reportedly argued that the stalking count against Jason should be lessened to a misdemeanor because of insufficient evidence that he was at Britney’s house to harm her, but the judge proceeded with the ruling to keep him in jail.

In addition to the stalking charge, Jason faces three other charges, including trespassing, vandalism and battery. He was reportedly late to the latest hearing due to getting COVID-19 in jail and was transported to the Ventura County Superior Court while wearing a face mask. Before the ruling, four people were called to the stand to testify about the incident.

Richard Eubler, a security guard, was one of the four people, and testified that Jason tried “multiple times” to open Britney’s locked bedroom door on the second floor of her home in Thousand Oaks while she was inside getting ready for her wedding, Page Six further reported. “I was just at the staircase, and that’s when he backed up and started reaching out of his right hand pocket,” Richard reportedly said. He also reportedly talked about reaching for his weapon since he didn’t know what Jason had in his hand.

Richard reportedly went on to say that it was then that Jason went into the game room and shut the door behind him, leaving them both inside. “He was just yelling for Britney,” the guard reportedly recalled. “He said, ‘F*ck it. I’m going back inside the way I came.’” The two of them then reportedly struggled before Jason allegedly elbowed and punched Richard to get back inside the main part of Britney’s home, and Richard also reportedly testified that the incident wasn’t the first time Jason has tried to get inside the “…Baby One More Time” crooner’s house.

Jason, who was briefly married to Britney for a few days after a quick Las Vegas ceremony in 2004, was officially charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery charges on June 10 and then an additional felony stalking charge on June 13. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.