Blac Chyna Rocks Plunging Dress At BET Awards After Settlement With Rob Kardashian

Less than one week after she reached a settlement with Rob Kardashian in their revenge porn case, Blac Chyna walked the red carpet at the BET Awards.

June 26, 2022 8:34PM EDT
blac chyna bet awrads 2022
Lizzo BET Awards 2022, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2022
Babyface arrives at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 BET Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2022
Halle Bailey BET Awards 2022, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna brought her A-game to the BET Awards red carpet on June 26. The reality star-turned-singer showed up to the event in a glittering gold dress. The strapless ensemble featured a low-cut neckline and thigh-high leg slit. Chyna completed the look with long nails and pointy gold shoes, which were visible as she struck a pose on the red carpet with one leg out.

blacchyna bet awards 2022
Blac Chyna at the 2022 BET Awards. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Chyna is currently rocking blonde hair, and she had it styled in curls and pushed back behind her shoulders. She wore a dramatic eye makeup look to offset the light hair and had a gold shimmer to her lips that matched the dress. Chyna was solo as she took her red carpet pictures before heading inside to the event.

This red carpet appearance comes just days after Chyna reached a settlement with her ex, Rob Kardashian, in their revenge porn case. The two were set to face off in a trial, but were able to reach a settlement before jury selection began. The specific details of their settlement have not been publicized.

blac chyna bet awards 2022
Blac Chyna attends the 2022 BET Awards. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Chyna sued Rob for posting “revenge porn” photos of her on social media in 2017 when they were going through a public feud after their breakup. Just days before the trial was set to begin earlier this month, Chyna was eager to face off against her ex in court, so it’s unclear why she eventually decided to settle.

Meanwhile, Chyna also recently lost a defamation lawsuit against Rob and some of his family members. She claimed that the KarJenner family members were behind the decision to “deliberately” cancel Rob & Chyna after just one season on E!. The Kardashian family won the $100 million lawsuit, which also stemmed from Rob and Chyna’s 2017 breakup. The exes have one five-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, together.

