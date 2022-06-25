Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
“I am so happy to be here with you tonight celebrating people that we love and have lost this year,” Susan, wearing a stunning pink gown, began. “I send my sympathy to my heart to the loved ones of those we pay tribute to tonight. My husband, Helmet Huber, was a larger than life force of nature. He was a confident caregiver who knew exactly how to make things happen and to keep us all laughing at the same time. Helmut loved and was so proud of our magnificent children and our grandchildren.”
On March 28, Susan’s family released a statement after the news broke that Helmet has died. “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the statement read. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.” The family message concluded, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
Susan and Helmut married on Sept. 13, 1969, three months after they began dating and following a broken engagement with another man by Susan. Soon they started a family by welcoming daughter Liza in February 1975. Their son Andreas was born two years later in August. In 1982, Helmut said goodbye to his restaurant business to help manage Susan’s acting career. Together, they would see Susan play the deliciously cunning Erika Kane on All My Children during its entire run from 1970 to 2011. Helmut was also there to see Susan finally win a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999, after being nominated 21 times.