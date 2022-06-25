Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.

“I am so happy to be here with you tonight celebrating people that we love and have lost this year,” Susan, wearing a stunning pink gown, began. “I send my sympathy to my heart to the loved ones of those we pay tribute to tonight. My husband, Helmet Huber, was a larger than life force of nature. He was a confident caregiver who knew exactly how to make things happen and to keep us all laughing at the same time. Helmut loved and was so proud of our magnificent children and our grandchildren.”

On March 28, Susan’s family released a statement after the news broke that Helmet has died. “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the statement read. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.” The family message concluded, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Barbie Pink Outfits: Photos Of Kim Kardashian, Pam Anderson & More Dolled Up With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to start considering your date night outfits for Feb. 14. One way to get a super flirty look is by going with sassy pink ensembles which could have been plucked straight from a Barbie doll's closet. From bubble gum to fuchsia, stars like Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and more are packing the punch in sades of pink! These A-listers have proven the hue is not just for little girls, as they've rocked the bright, bold color to perfection on the red carpet, pavement, and beyond. Here, Kim rocks head to toe pink while out with her daughter while J-LO dressed like a true New Yorker in all black but then added a punch of pink with a bold jacket. All of these women and more have rocked the color to perfection. Want more celebrity-style inspiration? See more stars looking gorgeous in pink by scrolling through the gallery. Actress Tara Reid On the Red Carpet for the Derek Fabulous X Face Stockholm Makeup Collab At Doors in West Hollywood Pictured: Tara Reid Ref: SPL5317909 100622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Susan and Helmut married on Sept. 13, 1969, three months after they began dating and following a broken engagement with another man by Susan. Soon they started a family by welcoming daughter Liza in February 1975. Their son Andreas was born two years later in August. In 1982, Helmut said goodbye to his restaurant business to help manage Susan’s acting career. Together, they would see Susan play the deliciously cunning Erika Kane on All My Children during its entire run from 1970 to 2011. Helmut was also there to see Susan finally win a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999, after being nominated 21 times.