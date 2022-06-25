Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Running On The Beach With Mom Blac Chyna: Photos

Dream Kardashian, 5, looked so grown up during her latest outing!! The adorable daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna was recently photographed running around a beach with her mom as she wore a white and light pink patterned bathing suit and denim shorts. She had her curly hair pulled up into a ponytail and appeared to be having a great time as she made her way from the sand into the water, where she splashed about while holding Chyna’s hand.

Chyna also rocked her own black and white animal print swimsuit under a long sheer wraparound skirt. She added a matching bucket hat over her long hair, which was down, and appeared to wear minimal makeup. The beauty’s long nails were also on full display and she flashed a lot of smiles while enjoying the fun time with her daughter.

Dream and Chyna’s beach outing comes after they made headlines for making a peach cobbler together, in a video posted by the latter. The duo took part in the cooking activity during Memorial Day weekend and gave step-by-step instructions on how to properly make the delicious dessert. “Alright you guys, so today me and Dreamy we are making…what are we making, Dream?” Chyna asked in the video, to which Dream enthusiastically replied, “peach cobbler!”

View Related Gallery Dream Kardashian: Photos Of Rob & Blac Chyna's Little Girl EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Malibu, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna enjoys a beach day with her daughter Dream in Malibu amid news she has landed a new role in "Secret Society 2." Chyna was seen looking happier and more carefree than she has been seen in a long time kicking back with her little girl on the beach. Pictured: Blac Chyna BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

When Dream’s not busy making treats with her mom, she’s busy dancing. The cutie’s aunt Khloe Kardashian gushed over her and her niece True when the two enjoyed their first dance recital on June 19. Khloe posted some videos of the girls showing off their moves during the show and they were truly memorable. Both girls had high buns in their hair and rocked a bit of makeup during their performance, which included costumes with blue vests and black skirts.

“Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍,” Khloe exclaimed in the caption for the post, which also showed off cute photos of the trio posing with smiles.