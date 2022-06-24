Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Green Bikini & Jokes Husband Val Can ‘Take a Bite Outta Me’

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, are celebrating another year of love! The sweet couple rang in their 26th year of marriage by escaping to the warm waters of Miami, Fla. with their two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20. The Full House alum, 46, memorialized their anniversary with a slideshow of fun photos from their family vacation on June 24, the first of which showed off Candace’s fit physique in an emerald green bikini. In the adorable snapshot, Candace rested across a paddleboard as her husband, 48, balanced on one behind her and leaned in as he pretended to take a bite out of her shoulder.

“He can take a bite outta me any day,” she captioned the post. “Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary … with our boys doing what we love most together; having fun in the sun …Miami baby … we [love] you.” The following pictures shared from the family vacation showed Candace paddleboarding with her family and even gave fans a glimpse of the former hockey star kissing his wife on the cheek. Another photo showed Candace donning a beautiful cream-colored floral dress as she proudly stood next to her hubby, who looked dapper in white pants and a blue button-down shirt.

The happy couple recently celebrated Valeri’s birthday with their boys as well. On June 16, Candace shared a sweet tribute to her hubby, who turned 48 on the 13th. “June 13th, you’re always the best! Weekend birthday celebrations … for the love of my life hubby #Val, with our boys #Lev and @maksim.bure,” Candace wrote in the caption. The carousel showed Candace smiling in a pink dress with her husband, who wore a pink blazer to ring in his special day, and photos and videos from a hike with their kids.

The If I Only Had Christmas star and Valeri have been married since June 22, 1996 and also share a 23-year-old daughter named Natasha. Over the years, Candace has been open about what makes her marriage to Valeri work, including in a sentimental Instagram post from their 25th wedding anniversary. “I’m often asked for marriage advice. What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day. Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling.),” Candace thoughtfully explained. “No marriage is picture perfect. Not one. And certainly not ours. But through thick and thin, ups and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance. I believe God is the secret sauce … I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!