Candace Cameron Bure, 45, & Daughter Natasha, 23, Look Like ‘Twins’ In Gorgeous New Photos

Candace Cameron Bure and her 23-year-old daughter, Natasha, look liked they ‘could be sisters’ in new photos the actress shared on Instagram.

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, 45, startled her Instagram followers over the weekend when she wished her daughter, Natasha, a happy 23rd birthday, as many quickly noticed how the actress and her child look more like sisters than mother and daughter.

“Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty,” Candace wrote under the birthday post before adding, “I love you my Tashi.”

In the first photo above, you can see that Candace and Natasha are wearing matching denim jumpsuits, and their hair is styled almost identically, so we can’t blame Candace’s fans for assuming they were either twins or sisters.

“You could be sisters! Hard to tell which one is turning 23, if you didn’t know already,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Which one?? You could both pass for 23.” We can only imagine that Candace loved that one!

“My gosh. You look like sisters. Happy Birthday and happy gave birth day to you hot momma,” another commenter wrote in the comments section of Cameron’s Instagram post, and as we noted, one follower went as far as saying the mother-daughter duo looked like “twins” because of their similar hairstyles.

Interestingly, Natasha has previously joked about her resemblance to her mom, when posting a family photo in June and captioning it, “My parents rly said copy and paste.”

Candace, who reprised her role as DJ Tanner in Netflix’s Full House revival series titled Fuller House, married her husband, hockey player Val Bure, now 47, in 1996, when she was just 20 years old. They share three children together: Natasha, 23, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.