Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Kiss While Swimming Together In The Bahamas: Photo

Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, were spotted in a rare moment of PDA while on vacation in The Bahamas! The pair were photographed Sunday kissing and hugging each other as they cooled off in the aqua blue water and looked as in love as ever. It appears the super low-key couple wanted to stay under the radar as much as possible and borrowed Lenny Kravitz‘s Airstream trailer to stay in during their romantic trip. Now that’s a nice “Getaway Car”!

The “Cardigan” songstress and Harriet actor have been inseparable since 2016 but have only made public appearances together a handful of times. “It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” Joe explained to Elle about his super hush-hush relationship in April. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken.”

Taylor shared the same sentiment while speaking to Paul McCartney for their Nov. 2020 Rolling Stone cover about her song, “Peace”, which appears on her Grammy-winning Folklore album. “’Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living,” she said.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples Making Out At The Beach: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & More ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly married couple, the German Model Heidi Klum is spotted kissing with her musician husband Tom Kaulitz out in Capri. The couple who married on the idyllic island were spotted on the beach enjoying a passionate little kiss and a cuddle as they sizzled in the Italian sunshine. It all seemed too much for Heidi with the all this heat of affection as the model decided to raise the temperatures of her own even higher by taking off her stunning white swimsuit and went topless with her long haired beau Tom showing off his manly physique. Tom's brother Bill Kaulitz was also spotted enjoying his time in blazing sunshine with the happy couple. *Shot on 08/04/19* Pictured: Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* The Hamptons, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Emily Ratajkowski meets her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and dog Colombo at the beach in The Hamptons. Te couple share a kiss before Emily goes for a bike ride with her friends. Pictured: Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“I think that in knowing [Joe] and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids,” Taylor added. “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she continued. “That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about.”

Even though Taylor and Joe keep their relationship super quiet, it doesn’t stop speculation about their romance. In April, Joe responded to rumors about his supposed engagement to Taylor by keeping his lips sealed about the matter. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the British actor told The Wall Street Journal in April. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he added.

A source close to the talented couple previously told HollywoodLife that they’re not opposed to marriage. “There are only a few constants in Taylor‘s life and Joe is one of them,” the insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL in March 2020. “Joe is not only one of them but an amazingly important one. The love that they share is unique, he gets her and he gets her stardom which not many understand, especially relationship-wise.” Speaking about a possible wedding, they added, “As for their future together, they have absolutely talked about getting married and starting a family down the line and it will happen. They have even talked about it more with everything that is going on in the world, it is on their mind and something really special to look forward to.”

Although Taylor and her man prefer to keep private, Swifties will certainly find “Peace” in knowing that the lovebirds are still going strong!