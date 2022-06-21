Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!

Tristan, Travis, and Kylie’s Father’s Day photos come after the release of other photos from the same day, which showed the basketball player, who is the father of Khloe’s daughter True, 4, having brunch with Khloe and her and Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner. Kylie and Travis didn’t appear to be at the brunch despite being around the family at another point during the holiday.

Just over a week ago, on June 10, Tristan and Kylie were also spotted at the same party as they reportedly had tension after Tristan’s most recent cheating scandal, which was shown on a recent episode of The Kardashians. They celebrated Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou‘s birthday in Hollywood and were among other famous faces like Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner as well as Devin Booker, G-Eazy and Addison Rae. Tyga, who once dated Kylie, was also there, and Tristan reportedly also supported his friend Zack Bia, who had a birthday on the same day.

On the same day of the party, Tristan made headlines when the KarJenners’ reactions to his cheating scandal, which got Maralee Nichols pregnant during his romantic relationship with Khloe, were aired on The Kardashians. On the show, Khloe and Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian called Kylie after she found out about the shocking news, and the Kylie Cosmetics creator replied with, “Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?” Tristan and Khloe ended up breaking up, which they had already done in the past due to different alleged cheating incidents on his part, and are now friendly while co-parenting True.

When it comes to Kylie, she and Travis seem to be enjoying a strong relationship and are the happy parents of two kids, including daughter Stormi, 4, and their four-month-old son, whose name has yet to be released. The lovebirds gave each other special shout-outs on social media on Father’s Day, which included a photo he posted of Kylie cooking in a kitchen and a photo she posted of Travis cuddling their kids while eating a bowl of noodles.