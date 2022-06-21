Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley, 8, Looks So Grown Up & Rocks Warriors Gear At Championship Parade

When Steph Curry won his first NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, his daughter, Riley Curry, was just two-years-old. Since then, Steph, 34, and Ayesha Curry‘s oldest daughter has grown up leading parades through San Fransisco and Oakland, and Monday was no different. Riley, who turns 10 in July, joined her mother, Ayesha, 33, her father, and her little sister, Ryan Curry, for the June 20 celebration after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals (click here to see.)

Riley matched her mother in a blue-and-yellow outfit sporting the Golden State Warriors logo. Her hair was held up with a bright yellow bow, while her sister went with orange and blue scrunchies for her hair. Steph, who won the 2022 Finals MVP, celebrated with a cigar atop his double-decker bus. For many who first fell in love with Riley when she took over her father’s postgame press conferences, it was amazing to see how she’s grown from a toddler to a pre-teen.

Though Riley enjoyed the spotlight, the day was about her father and the Warriors. “We represent you guys,” Curry told the small crowd made up of team and arena employees at the pre-parade rally, per ESPN. “The life that you give us, the inspiration, all those things matter. That’s what it’s all about. Entertaining you guys, giving you something to cheer for, be passionate about. It’s giving us the platform to go do things that haven’t been done before in history and representing the entire Bay Area in the process. We’re back, having a parade in San Francisco, so let’s go do it.”

During the parade, Steph ditched the double-decker bus and took the NBA Championship trophy through the crowd of Warriors fans who came out to party. “Man of the people,” the official Warriors account said of a video of Steph basking in the glory. “What are they going to say now,” Steph captioned a photo of him posing with a cigar in his mouth and his arms full of trophies.

The NBA Finals were indeed a family matter for Steph, thanks to a Boston-area sports bar that took a shot at his wife’s cooking. After a bar mocked Chef Ayesha’s culinary skills (and said that Riley couldn’t compare to Deuce Tatum, the son of Celtics player Jayson Tatum), Steph wore a shirt bearing the words, “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook.” When the Boston bar doubled down on its shade, Steph went out and led the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in eight years. “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT,” tweeted Ayesha when getting the last laugh on the matter.