Lori Harvey Rocks Crop Top & Leggings Leaving Gym Two Weeks After Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey, 25, made sure to get in some fitness time during a recent outing and she looked great! The model, who recently made headlines for her split from Michael B. Jordan, was photographed in a gray crop top and black leggings as she left a gym and flashed a smile to cameras. She also wore black and white socks and white sneakers as she held what appeared to be a green smoothie, water bottle, and purse in her hands and under her arm.

The beauty added sunglasses to her look as she had her hair pulled back into a high bun and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings. She also appeared to have gorgeous makeup on and made her way by parked vehicles while looking as fit as could be.

Lori’s latest eye-catching outing comes less than a week after she was spotted for the first time in public since news of her breakup from Michael hit the internet and media everywhere. She went out to dinner with friends while wearing another stylish outfit that included a white short-sleeved Chanel crop top and black baggy pants. She also added black strappy sandals and had her shoulder-length hair down.

View Related Gallery Stars In Sexy Workout Clothes: See Photos Of Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner & More *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Lori Harvey was seen at a pilates class this morning after breaking up with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

It’s unclear why Lori and Michael, who dated for a year and a half, decided to part ways, but it seems the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is doing fine on her own. Around the same time as the split, all pics of her now ex-beau were deleted from her social media accounts and a source told People that they were still “heartbroken” over parting ways. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

A source also told HollywoodLife that it wasn’t just fans who were “stunned” about the breakup, the former couple’s friends were too. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”