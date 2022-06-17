Tommy Lee Goes For A Shirtless Swim After Breaking Ribs & Quitting Motley Crue Tour

Looks like Motley Crue’s drummer Tommy Lee is an unstoppable force! He was seen taking a dip by a pool in Florida after breaking a whopping four ribs, which caused him to leave a show in his band’s tour early. However, the tatted musician seemed as tough as ever as he swam in the water shirtless in one photo, and basked in the sun with some seriously cool shades in another, per TMZ.

The percussionist broke his ribs for unknown reasons before playing in Atlanta on June 16. He announced the news on social media before Motley Crue’s highly anticipated Stadium Tour began. “Man, ya’ll ain’t gonna believe this sh-t [but] I broke [four] f-cking ribs!” he said on his Instagram.

Going against his doctor’s orders, the 59-year-old decided to play the show anyway. “I’ve been resting and healing, and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn, and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can,” He ended up making it through an impressive five songs into the set, before having to walk off and hand his drumsticks to fellow drummer Tommy Clufetos, who has toured with bands such as Black Sabbath.

View Related Gallery Tommy Lee: PICS MOTLEY CRUE / Tommy Lee 1986 MOTLEY CRUE PERFORMING - 1986 Tommy Lee Off The Menu x Postmates Secret Burger Showdown, Los Angeles, USA - 26 May 2018

Breaking News: Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee takes the stage at The Stadium Tour but mid-set goes to the mic and says after 2 and a half years of waiting for this show he broke a few ribs recently and the doctors told him not to play. He promised to perform anyway #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/VjKj9bVQMs — Greg DeBrosse (@GregDeBrosse) June 17, 2022

Before the set began, Tommy informed the crowd about his condition. “About 14 days ago, I fuckin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f-ckin’ ribs right here,” he said. “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor fuckin’ scrapping out in some f-ckin’ bar or something, but I don’t,” he added, managing to find humor in the situation.

Before he walked off stage, Tommy addressed the audience one more time. “The doctors told me, ‘No playing, bro. No playing.’ And I was like, ‘Are you f-cking high, bro? We’ve got a fucking tour to do!’ So anyway, I ain’t sitting out for sh-t,” he said. “My boy’s gonna help me out here, and I’ll see you guys later. On with the goddamn show.”