Danny Glover, 75, Confirms Split From Wife As He Vacations With Bikini-Clad Realtor

Legendary Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover confirmed his split with wife Eliane Cavalleiro, and appears to have already moved on in new beach photos with a bikini clad girlfriend! A rep for Danny, 75, reportedly confirmed to the Daily Mail that he “is no longer married” to Eliane, who he married back in 2009. On Monday (June 13,) the star of The Royal Tenenbaums was seen enjoying the water in Sardinia with realtor Regina Murray.

In one photo, shirtless Danny stood in the water with his hand lightly resting on Regina’s hip as he leaned in to talk to her. In another, the duo happily snapped a selfie on Regina’s cell phone, and in yet another, they held hands and locked eyes as Danny appeared to catch his balance in the water. In other playful snaps, Danny was seen taking photos of Gina as she posed flirtatiously, her manicured hand resting on her right hip.

They certainly looked relaxed and happy, with Gina rocking a revealing bright pink and white bikini, with a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses. She accessorized with belly jewelry and hoop earrings. Per DM, Danny hasn’t been photographed with Eliane since back in 2018 at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. The Gridlocked actor and Gina were also seen on the red carpet at Filming Italy in Santa Margherita di Pula on Saturday, June 11.

View Related Gallery Stars Who’ve Split From Their Loves In Quarantine: Megan Fox, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Benson, & More Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Ferrari's 60th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, America - 11 Oct 2014 Ferrari's 60th Anniversary Gala Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, and Kayla Nicole arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

It’s not known how long Danny and his philanthropist ex have been separated at this point; he has a daughter, Mandisa Glover, from his marriage to novelist Asake Bomani. They were married from 1975 to 2000. The accomplished actor, who is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee, has honorary doctorates from Utah State University and Starr King School for the Ministry. He’s also known as an activist and humanitarian. In March, he was presented with the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Former co-star Mel Gibson revealed earlier this year that Danny will return to his role as LAPD Sergeant Roger Murtaugh in a new Lethal Weapon franchise installment.