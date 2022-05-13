‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Neon Pink Bikini At Miami Beach

Fun in the sun! Savannah Chrisley stunned on Thursday in Miami Beach aboard a boat with family and friends, rocking a neon pink bikini that showed off her gorgeous bod. The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star accessorized her look with a large gold chain link necklace, a gold watch and bracelet, and oversized dark sunnies, perfect for the bright Floridian rays!

Savannah most recently caught up with us last summer on the HollywoodLife Podcast to discuss the latest season of the show. During the conversation, the Sassy by Savannah founder also opened up about rekindling her relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. “Nic and I are together...He’s in my day to day life, and we’ve just kind of decided to keep things private and we’re trying to figure it out for ourselves,” Savannah revealed. “The only way to do that in a healthy manner is to keep the world out of it as much as possible, as that just adds another layer of difficulty and drama, pressure, really any bad emotion you could feel.”

The couple, who called off their engagement in September 2020, started dating three years prior. “Nic has been in my life for going on four years now, and a lot has changed in those four years. Obviously me starting my business Sassy — and that’s been in the nine months since its launch, it’s been a huge success, and it’s been so much fun,” Savannah explained. “I feel like in order for me to be my best self in the relationship, in order for Nick to be his best self, we have to feel fulfilled within our own selves. And I think that’s been the thing we both been trying to figure out is how to get to that point. And if we do, where does that lead us?”

She added, “I’m just at a place in my life to where I’m still coming into who I am and figuring out what I want out of life and my career.” In the exciting trailer for Growing Up Chrisley, fans saw a sneak peek at Savannah struggling in the dating department, before sitting down with Nic in what looked like a meaningful conversation. “We’ve just kind of taken it day by day. Doing therapy, and just talking more in-depth, because I feel like we were so focused on the honeymoon stage of things that we didn’t have the hard conversations, and now we’re obviously forced to, so it’s a blessing in disguise,” she continued.